Trump unhappy with spending deal but says no shutdown

President Donald Trump said today he is not happy with the spending deal that Congress put together on a bipartisan basis to fund the government for the rest of the fiscal year and avoid a shutdown, but he also said there won't be a shutdown.

"I'm not happy about it. It's not doing the trick," Trump said, according to a White House pool report.

Trump also said he plans on "adding things to it."

But he also said, "I don't think you're going to see a shutdown. If you did have it it's the Democrats fault."

Asked whether he is still considering declaring a national emergency at the border to justify building a wall, Trump said, "I'm considering everything."

Late Monday, congressional leaders reached a deal on a spending bill, The Washington Post reported.

–The Hagstrom Report