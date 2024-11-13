Trump’s latest Cabinet pick: South Dakota’s Noem for Homeland Security

President-elect Donald Trump has selected South Dakota Republican Gov. Kristi Noem as his next secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, CNN reported today.

“Noem, who previously was a South Dakota representative, will now be tasked with overseeing a sprawling agency that oversees everything from U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Immigration and Customs Enforcement to the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Secret Service,” CNN said.

In the House, Noem served on the House Agriculture Committee.

In recent days, Trump announced that he has chosen Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio as secretary of state; Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., as ambassador to the United Nations; former Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., as administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency; and, today, former Arkansas Republican Gov. Mike Huckabee as ambassador to Israel.

Trump announced he has chosen two immigration hardliners for White House posts: Stephen Miller as deputy chief of staff and Tom Homan as border czar.

Earlier, Trump announced he had chosen Susie Wiles, a campaign aide, as chief of staff.

–The Hagstrom Report