TSCRA and Fayette County Sheriff’s Office arrest cattle theft suspects in Fayette County

FORT WORTH, Texas (October 29, 2025) —Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) Special Rangers Chace Fryar and Kenny Murchison assisted the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office in the recovery of three stolen heifers and the arrest of two suspects following a livestock theft near Franklin.

On Monday, Oct. 27, Special Ranger Fryar was notified by the Robertson County Sheriff of missing cattle. The victim reported two Holstein-type heifers, and one Jersey-type heifer went missing the evening before.

Special Rangers in surrounding counties were alerted and provided photographs of the missing livestock. TSCRA Market Inspectors were also notified of the missing cattle.

A TSCRA Market Inspector soon after located heifers matching the description at a local sale barn. Special Ranger Murchison responded to the scene, inspected the animals and confirmed their identity based on unique markings.

With assistance from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Special Ranger Murchison located two individuals inside the sale ring area who had been identified as the people who brought the cattle to be sold. Supporting evidence from Flatonia Livestock confirmed their involvement.

The suspects, identified as Davarian Hurst, 19, of Franklin, and Kevondre Corona, 21, of Calvert, were taken into custody without incident. Both were transported to the Fayette County Jail and booked on charges of theft of livestock, a second-degree felony.

TSCRA Special Rangers thank the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office for assisting in the case. The case remains under investigation and will be referred to the Fayette County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

–Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association