TSLN best livestock paper in the country

Tri-State Livestock News was once again chosen by the Livestock Publications Council as the number one newspaper in the nation.

From the sales team to the fieldmen, administrative and classifieds department, to the editors and designer, the staff is a cohesive team that has the livestock industry's best interest at heart, says publisher Bree Poppe. "Every one of us lives and breathes Tri-State Livestock News. Most of us are directly vested into the livestock industry, too, and it gives us the valuable insight we need to produce a using publication that gives ranchers the news and market information they need week in and week out."

The team at Tri-State Livestock News is humbled and honored to serve the country's most astute livestock producers. "We always appreciate the ranchers and other industry experts who are willing to take the time to visit with us to make our stories relevant and useful," said the paper's editor Carrie Stadheim. "If our friends and neighbors throughout the region didn't trust us enough to tell us their stories, we wouldn't have a publication," she said.

The LPC also recognized several of TSLN's glossy magazines in their contest results. Horse Roundup and Ag Pride took first and second place in the "Special issue, 100 pages or less," category.

Digital and sections editor Maria Tibbetts earned a first place finish with her story Tornado, then fire, then tornado.

Tibbetts' story about the late George Gittings, "Family and friends remember Philip, S.D. man who died in Christmas blizzard," was a third place finisher.

Carrie Stadheim's coverage of the bovine tuberculosis situation in South Dakota earned an Honorable Mention.

–staff report