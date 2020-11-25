TSLN named top livestock paper in the nation

The Livestock Publications Council once again chose Tri-State Livestock News as the top livestock newspaper in the nation. Freelance writer Tamara Choat’s “Never enough: Valley Oaks closes doors after harrassment, lawsuits abound” story was selected as the second place News story, and TSLN’s Feb. 2, 2019, cover was given honorable mention in the Newspaper Cover category. Tri-State Livestock News is proud of our award-winning editorial and sales staff as well as our freelance writers who deliver the news, markets and important advertisements our readers want, week in and week out.