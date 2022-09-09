TSLN welcomes Kammerer to team

Tri-State Livestock News is pleased to announce the addition of Amanda Kammerer to its staff.

She will serve as the commercial account manager for western South Dakota and all of North Dakota.

Kammerer grew up on a ranch just north of Rapid City, South Dakota and started showing in 4-H when she was just eight years old.

“My mom and dad bought some registered Angus cows at that time and that’s where my love for showing started. In 4-H I showed cattle, sheep and a couple pigs and spent summers in the barn,” she said.

She graduated from SDSU with an animal science degree, then accepted a job with the Black Hills Stock Show and Central States Fair, where she worked for seven years as the livestock coordinator first, then the marketing/livestock director and horse sale manager.

“I would say two of my biggest accomplishments while there was creating the first youth livestock shows at BHSS (beef, sheep, & goat) and having a record breaking 2022 BHSS Horse Sale,” she said.

Kammerer said that growing up with a ranching background inspired her to continue working in agriculture. She is excited to spend her days bettering her favorite industry through her employment with Tri-State Livestock News.

“I was very excited to take the position with TSLN,” she said, adding that she has worked with different staff members on and off over the years. “That made it an easy decision for me. I think my background in ranching and with the BHSS/CSF will be a good fit for TSLN,” she said.





“Tri-State Livestock News is very well known for being a very reputable paper and people follow for the news and the articles released to stay up to date on ag related news,” she said. “My short term goal is to learn more about the livestock media industry and my long term goal is to develop a successful career with Tri-State Livestock News.”

TSLN Publisher Bree Poppe said Kammerer’s experience and connections in the livestock industry will be invaluable in her new role with the livestock publication. “Amanda has a passion for the livestock industry, and a lot of energy and new ideas to help keep our paper moving forward. We are excited to have her on board and we hope our friends in western North Dakota and western South Dakota will contact her with any advertising needs,” said Poppe.

Kammerer can be reached at 605-484-3784 or akammerer@tsln-fre.com