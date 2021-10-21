TSLN welcomes Sam Tenpenny and Lynn Valentine to staff

Tri-State Livestock News Publisher Bree Poppe is excited to introduce Sam Tenpenny and Lynn Valentine. Poppe says both new staff members bring energy and fresh ideas to the table, and both have proven themselves to be hard workers with backgrounds that mesh well with Tri-State Livestock News’ goals.

“Sam is an experienced events coordinator and is extremely well spoken. She is comfortable in any crowd and we are excited to have her bringing our Fair Cattle Markets news and updates, as well as planning future events for our company. Lynn’s experience in the world of agricultural design is commendable. We know she will handle her responsibilities with creativity and grace, and we are excited to give her a chance to take over some of those duties,” said Poppe.

Sam Tenpenny





TSLN is pleased to introduce Sam Tenpenny. She plans to produce morning news reports, interview cattle market participants and experts, organize events and serve as a voice for the Fair Cattle Markets movement.

TSLN: Why did you choose employment with TSLN/TFP?

ST: I knew as soon as I walked out of my interview with TSLN/TFP that I wanted to work for the company. Aside from the exciting opportunity and specific job description directly aligning with my personal career goals, I respected their reputation and appreciated the values not only of the company, but the folks who work there. I believed in the team I would be surrounded and supported by, and felt like TSLN/TFP was a place I could call home for years to come. The fact that I would be using the skill set I’d developed to serve and support the people of an industry and lifestyle so dear to my heart was icing on the cake!

TSLN: Do you have a connection to agriculture? If so, what is it?

ST: Not like most! I grew up in Topeka, Kansas competing in junior and high school rodeos when I wasn’t playing basketball. I attended Catholic schools K-12 until I moved three hours west to attend Fort Hays State University. I competed in the Central Plains Region of the NIRA on the FHSU rodeo team for four years before graduating with my B.S. in Animal Science in May of 2014. Prior to graduating I interned with both the National Western Stock Show in Denver, CO and the American Royal in Kansas City, MO where I found my passion for program management, event production, and community enrichment through agriculture. My first job out of college was trading wholesale, bulk fertilizer, and providing logistic solutions for Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) in the Missouri and eastern Kansas markets. After two years I was offered the Director of Member Services position with the Kansas Grain and Feed Association where I was responsible for spearheading all membership recruitment and retention efforts, as well as managing all aspects of education program development and execution for the last 5 years. While I was not born into agriculture, my education, experience, and personal passion have allowed me to establish a very unique, well-rounded perspective that I am excited to share with TSLN/TFP, our subscribers/clients, and the rest of the industry!

TSLN: What are you most looking forward to re: working for these agricultural papers?

ST: Getting to know our clients/subscribers, and using the skill set I’ve developed to provide value to the relentless folks and industry I’ve become so passionate about. Not having been raised in production agriculture or ranching, I feel very fortunate to have gained the experience and knowledge I have and be in a position to make a difference, bring awareness, and give back. I’m really looking forward to establishing and executing credible events, as well as seeing to what heights we as a team can grow the platforms TSLN/TFP has already established.

TSLN: What will your role be with TSLN/TFP?

ST: My title is “Events, Marketing & Promotion.” While I am still identifying what ALL that encompases, at a glance I will be working closely with our Engagement Editor to generate results through our affiliate marketing program, and oversee all aspects of strategic event planning, design, and execution. I will eventually be taking over the Fair Cattle Markets updates/media projects, and serve as an informed/educated industry contact for our subscribers and clients.

TSLN: How should folks contact you?

ST: The best way to get a hold of me is to call or text my cell (785-221-6774), or shoot me an email at stenpenny@tsln-fre.com .

Lynn Valentine





Lynn comes to us from Colorado and will be responsible for ad design and is excited to continue her career in the livestock media world.

TSLN: Why did you choose employment with TSLN/TFP/

LV: was looking for employment that offered an opportunity that challenged me as a designer and offered more creative possibilities.

TSLN: Do you have a connection to agriculture? If so, what is it?

LV: I didn’t grow up on a farm or ranch, however the majority of my adult life I have worked in the ag industry through office work, hands on ranch work and graphic design. I have worked as a graphic designer for the American Simmental Association’s publications, American Gelbvieh Association’s publications and another livestock publication.

TSLN: What will your role be with TSLN/TFP

LV: Design & Digital Coordinator.

TSLN: How should folks contact you?

LV: Email is probably the easiest – lvalentine@tsln-fre.com