TSLN welcomes Tom Hovet to staff

Tri-State Livestock News and The Fence Post are excited to welcome new circulation and administrative customer service representative, Tom Hovet.

Hovet, who spent his growing-up years on his grandparent’s farm near Watford City, North Dakota and also in the Black Hills of South Dakota, can’t help but love the livestock industry and the unique people who call a farm or ranch “home.”

“Growing up around my old-school rural relatives with Norwegian Lutheran standards formed an intense work ethic in me from the start, and that only grew with each adventure I went on after that, Hovet explains.

After graduating high school, Hovet develop a unique skill set – welding, landscaping, retail, banking, lumber yard, and a few odd jobs on the side to keep things interesting, he says.

He is proud of his welding education from Rapid City’s Western Dakota Tech, in part because his dad took mechanic classes at the same school, 20 years prior.

Working customer service in two different banks has provided him with experience to help him deal with customers on the circulation side of the papers and also invoicing and more.

Also he enjoys working within the livestock industry which he respects. He also enjoyed writing and publication while in high school.

“My favorite thing about TSLN/ TFP so far is being able to be in contact with the livestock community on a daily business, and keep up with the current trends in the farm & ranch world. My wife’s favorite thing about it is being able to keep up-to-date on every single rodeo happening from ND to Texas,” said Tom.

Hovet and his wife met in Craig, Colorado and now live in Belle Fourche. He enjoys spending time with his dogs, enjoying the beautiful Black Hills.

Because both Hovet and his wife have some farming and ranching background, and a love for the lifestyle, they hope to “create a homestead and pass the family ranching background” to their children.

Hovet said his aunt’s pot roast and his dad’s smoked ribeye are two of his top choices when it comes to eating beef.

Tri-State Livestock News, The Fence Post and Farmer-Rancher Exchange publisher Bree Poppe looks forward to working with Hovet.

“Tom is a witty, sharp individual who brings a diverse set of experiences – from welding fabrication to agribusiness customer service. Tom will be a great fit for our team. I’ve already seen that he’s a hard worker and genuinely enjoys helping people. Our subscribers and advertisers are really the cream of the crop and deserve someone articulate who really cares – they will get that with Tom,” said Poppe.

Says Hovet: “I’m looking forward to the adventures to be had at Tri-State and the Fence Post being surrounded by the same type of people that likely had very similar backgrounds I have, and are blessed and driven enough to continue to keep the farms and ranches we need running!”

Contact Tom at 605-580-6216 or thovet@tsln-fre.com for your subscription and invoicing needs.