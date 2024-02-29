TSN Simmentals Annual Bull Sale
TSLN Rep: Kelly Klein
Date of Sale: Feb. 27, 2024
Location: Platte Livestock Platte SD
Auctioneer: Justin Dikoff
Sales Manager: Allied Genetic Resources
Averages:
56 Bulls $5,780
This was a great sale for TSN Simmentals. Their goal is to produce cattle that make the customer profitable. Judging by the amount of repeat buyers this outfit is on the right path. Great job on a tremendous set of bulls and very good sale.
Top Selling Bulls
LOT 5 TSN BOLD RULER L832, 3-30-23 son of KBHR Bold Ruler H152 x TSN Miss Protege S F438 to Jim Berry, Scales Mound IL for $18,000
LOT 61 TSN ARCHITECT L012, 3-21-23 son of TSN Architect J618 x TSN Miss Frontier H416 to Jay Huber, Clark SD for $10,500
LOT 1 TSN BOLD RULER L914, 3-17-23 son of KBHR Bold Ruler H152 x TSN Miss Dozer G417 to T Heart Ranch, Del Norte CO for $10,000
LOT 19 TSN HONOR L118, 2-6-23 son of KBHR Honor H060 x TSN Miss Home Town J578 to Apex Cattle Co Dannebrog NE for $10,000
LOT 32 TSN GUARDIAN L175, 2-7-23 son of CLRS Guardian 317G x TSN Miss FrontlineJ851 to Peck Ranch, Burke SDfor $9,000
LOT 17 TSN GENESIS L736, 3-27-23 son of LBRS Genesis G69 x TSN Miss Frontier E580 to Wayne Zylstra, Geddes SD for $8,500
LOT 28 TSN RESERVE L928, 3-20-23 son of LCDR Reserve 210J x TSN Miss Crusader G599 to Wesley Risse, Tuthill SD for $8,500