TSN Simmentals Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Kelly Klein



Date of Sale: Feb. 27, 2024



Location: Platte Livestock Platte SD



Auctioneer: Justin Dikoff



Sales Manager: Allied Genetic Resources



Averages:

56 Bulls $5,780



This was a great sale for TSN Simmentals. Their goal is to produce cattle that make the customer profitable. Judging by the amount of repeat buyers this outfit is on the right path. Great job on a tremendous set of bulls and very good sale.



Top Selling Bulls

LOT 5 TSN BOLD RULER L832, 3-30-23 son of KBHR Bold Ruler H152 x TSN Miss Protege S F438 to Jim Berry, Scales Mound IL for $18,000

LOT 61 TSN ARCHITECT L012, 3-21-23 son of TSN Architect J618 x TSN Miss Frontier H416 to Jay Huber, Clark SD for $10,500

LOT 1 TSN BOLD RULER L914, 3-17-23 son of KBHR Bold Ruler H152 x TSN Miss Dozer G417 to T Heart Ranch, Del Norte CO for $10,000

LOT 19 TSN HONOR L118, 2-6-23 son of KBHR Honor H060 x TSN Miss Home Town J578 to Apex Cattle Co Dannebrog NE for $10,000

LOT 32 TSN GUARDIAN L175, 2-7-23 son of CLRS Guardian 317G x TSN Miss FrontlineJ851 to Peck Ranch, Burke SDfor $9,000

LOT 17 TSN GENESIS L736, 3-27-23 son of LBRS Genesis G69 x TSN Miss Frontier E580 to Wayne Zylstra, Geddes SD for $8,500

LOT 28 TSN RESERVE L928, 3-20-23 son of LCDR Reserve 210J x TSN Miss Crusader G599 to Wesley Risse, Tuthill SD for $8,500



Tim Naasz (TSN), Corey Wilkins (Allied Genetic Resources) and Justin Dikoff (Auctioneer) share in the opening comments. srTSN5-1

The Mesmans from Platte, SD, picked up a TSN bull. SRTSNMesmans08-1