TSN Simmentals Sale

TSLN Rep: Chris Effling

Date of Sale: March 19, 2019

Location: Platte Livestock Market Platte, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Preston Burma

Averages:

41 Simmentals and Sim-Angus Bulls – $3,402

Recommended Stories For You

Lot 20 at $5,750, TSN Nightride F405 Dob 3-10-2018, J Bar J Nightride x TSN Miss Top Grade Bo81, sold to Jensen Cattle Company, White River, SD.

Lot 5 at $5,500 TSN Sure Fire F175, Dob 3-18-2018, GAR Sure Fire x TSN Miss Tanker Y767, sold to Jeff Kuhlman, Wagner, SD

Lot 36 at $5,500 TSN All Around F607, Dob 2-15-2018, WS All Around Z35 x TSN Miss Cowboy D 178, sold to Mitch Beutty Cedar Rapids, IA.

Lot 43 at $5,400, TSN All Around F637, Dob 2-11-2018, WS All Around Z25 x TSN Miss Cowboy D769, sold to Benda Ranch Simmentals Kimball, SD.