Tuberculosis Found in South Dakota Cattle Herd



PIERRE, SD. – Bovine tuberculosis (TB) has been confirmed in South Dakota for the first time

since 2021. According to State Veterinarian Dr. Beth Thompson, the infected steer was initially

identified in late October by meat inspectors during routine inspection at a Wisconsin packing

plant. Records linked the steer to a Hamlin County feedlot which had marketed the animal. The

TB infection was confirmed by the National Veterinary Surveillance Laboratory in Ames, IA on

Friday, December 6, 2024.

The State Veterinarian’s office is working closely with the feedlot owner as well as

other producers who may have sold animals purchased by the feedlot, USDA officials, and area

veterinarians to locate the steer’s source herd. Necessary precautions are being taken to protect

the health of South Dakota’s cattle industry. Bovine TB is not currently a threat to food safety in

the United States, thanks to milk pasteurization and comprehensive meat inspection programs.

Bovine tuberculosis is a chronic, slowly progressive respiratory disease of cattle. Infected animals

may transmit infection to other animals when in close proximity for prolonged periods. Cattle

rarely exhibit visible signs of illness. Testing of cattle herds is necessary to determine if animals

are infected. The US has nearly eliminated bovine TB due to a cooperative eradication campaign

and South Dakota has officially been recognized as free of the disease since 1982. -South Dakota Animal Industry Board