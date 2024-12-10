Tuberculosis Found in South Dakota Cattle Herd
PIERRE, SD. – Bovine tuberculosis (TB) has been confirmed in South Dakota for the first time
since 2021. According to State Veterinarian Dr. Beth Thompson, the infected steer was initially
identified in late October by meat inspectors during routine inspection at a Wisconsin packing
plant. Records linked the steer to a Hamlin County feedlot which had marketed the animal. The
TB infection was confirmed by the National Veterinary Surveillance Laboratory in Ames, IA on
Friday, December 6, 2024.
The State Veterinarian’s office is working closely with the feedlot owner as well as
other producers who may have sold animals purchased by the feedlot, USDA officials, and area
veterinarians to locate the steer’s source herd. Necessary precautions are being taken to protect
the health of South Dakota’s cattle industry. Bovine TB is not currently a threat to food safety in
the United States, thanks to milk pasteurization and comprehensive meat inspection programs.
Bovine tuberculosis is a chronic, slowly progressive respiratory disease of cattle. Infected animals
may transmit infection to other animals when in close proximity for prolonged periods. Cattle
rarely exhibit visible signs of illness. Testing of cattle herds is necessary to determine if animals
are infected. The US has nearly eliminated bovine TB due to a cooperative eradication campaign
and South Dakota has officially been recognized as free of the disease since 1982. -South Dakota Animal Industry Board
UPDATED DAILY: 2024 Wrangler NFR Round Results and Averages
Daily results from each round of the 2024 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo held at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, NV | December 5-14, 2024