Tuf Cooper stars in country music video

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Tuf Cooper is expanding his horizons into the music video scene.

The four-time PRCA world champion and his horse, Big Slick, are the stars in country music singer Kyle Park's video for his song "Rio." The video debuted Jan. 30 on Country Music Television. The song was from Park's 2018 album "Don't Forget Where You Come From." The music video was directed by Paul De La Cerda.

Cooper was thrilled to be part of the video.

"Kyle and I have a mutual friend in Dale Brisby, and Kyle was looking for a cowboy to star in this video. Dale got me connected with Kyle," Cooper said. "We shot the video during the Albuquerque rodeo in September. The video was shot on the ranch owned by Taos Muncy's family in Corona, N.M. It was a full, one-day shoot. We started filming it at 7 a.m. and finished at 8 o'clock."

“It was really awesome to be in the video as a rodeo cowboy and to have Taos’s dad in the video and to shoot it at the Muncy ranch. It was so much fun and such a blessing. It was so cool that Kyle highlighted the cowboy and used me to do it, and I love the song.” Tuf Cooper, steer roper Recommended Stories For You

Muncy is a two-time PRCA world champion saddle bronc rider (2007 and 2011).

"In the video, Taos' dad (Blaine) is the guy who sold me the horse," Cooper said. "It was really awesome to be in the video as a rodeo cowboy and to have Taos' dad in the video and to shoot it at the Muncy ranch. It was so much fun and such a blessing. It was so cool that Kyle highlighted the cowboy and used me to do it, and I love the song."

Cooper acknowledged he didn't have to do any research for his role.

"Kyle told me to bring my horse and my cowboy hat," Cooper said with a chuckle.

Cooper said Big Slick was just what Park wanted.

"Kyle was looking for a Sorrel, and Big Slick fit perfect," Cooper said. "I've used (Big Slick) for a little bit of everything, (tie-down roping) and steer roping, and he used to be one of my main calf horses."

Cooper and Park have created a friendship after meeting through the video.

"I had a New Year's roping (in Fort Worth, Texas), before I got married and Kyle played there," Cooper said. "These Texas music country guys are awesome, and they sing good country songs. It's awesome to get to know them and for them to highlight cowboys."

As for his music video future, Cooper is sure of only one thing.

"I don't think I'm going to be singing in any of them, so you can cut that out," he said. "It was a lot of fun to do this video. I enjoyed it, and any country artist looking for a cowboy, I'm your man."

Cooper won PRCA tie-down roping world championships in 2011-12 and 2014, and he was the All-Around champ in 2017.

–PRCA