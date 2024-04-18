Turk: The Truth about the OFF Act

The effectiveness of more than 22 check-off programs that taxes producers nearly one billion dollars annually are not under scrutiny, it is the legitimacy of these programs that the OFF act seeks to address. Are they using check-off dollars for the intended purpose defined by rules and laws?

Support is growing for the OFF Act, which isn’t meant to eliminate checkoff programs. What it would do is establish basic financial accountability and transparency for the checkoff dollars collected from farmers and ranchers, and prohibit these funds from being used to contract with groups that lobby on agricultural policy.

*The OFF Act would require periodic compliance audits by the USDA Inspector General.

*The OFF Act would require transparency through the publication of checkoff program budgets and expenditures.

*The Off Act would stop the checkoff funds going to agricultural lobbyist groups who many times lobby against the wishes of those paying the funds.

Not surprising, the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) is vocally opposed to the OFF Act, but farmers and ranchers across the nation are demanding change. They realize this is just common sense for a program to be accountable to those funding the program. There needs to be transparency. That can only come from a 3rd party verification.

For too long there has been a revolving door between Commodity Boards and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). Yesterday’s Board member is today’s USDA policy maker and vice versa. The need is clear to have an effective firewall between the USDA’s oversight and policy making and those they govern. Again, this is common sense.

It is no wonder there is so much disinformation and flat out lies about the OFF Act. There is nothing to fear about the “Opportunities for Fairness in Farming Act” (OFF Act). Transparency and accountability are the bare minimum requirements for a government program handling nearly a billion dollars taken from farmers and ranchers.

So, how do you know what is true and what is a lie? Simply search House Bill (H.R. 1249) or Senate (S.557) and read for yourself the truth about the OFF ACT. You will see why the OFF Act is supported by 130 organizations and Farm groups representing over 200.000 farmers and ranchers.

Hugh Turk, President of the Independent Cattlemen of Wyoming