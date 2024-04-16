Turtle Creek Angus & Ingalls Centennial Angus Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: April 10, 2024

Location: Sale at the Ranch west of Faith, SD

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

58 Yearling Angus Bulls avg. $5,943



Great set of bulls from Ty and Kari Deiters at Turtle Creek Angus along with Hugh and Eleanor Ingalls at Centennial Angus for their annual bull sale. The Deiters family has made marked improvements on the bulls offered over past years and sold very well to the large crowd that filled the sale facility for the sale. As usual, the Centennial Angus bulls are always very well accepted by the neighbors.



Top selling bulls:

Lot 39, TCAR Clarion 3116, 4/2/2023 son of LT Clarion 9054 x HARB Pendleton 765 JH, sold to Lehrkamp Livestock, Caputa, SD for $11,000.



Lot 59, TCAR 6106 Renown 3090, 3/21/2023 son of DR Renown 6106 x VDAR Black Train 1243, sold to John Paul, Faith, SD for $9,500.



Lot 42, Centennial Accomplishment 334, 3/1/2023 son of Sitz Accomplishment 12310 x Sitz Upward 11950, sold to Brad Austin, White Owl, SD for 8,500.



Lot 22, TCAR Crossfire 3051, 3/5/2023 son of Spring Cove Crossfire 26H x Sitz Upward 307R, sold to Rod Ingalls, Opal, SD for $8,500.



Lot 43, Centennial Accomplishment 862, 3/2/2023 son of Sitz Accomplishment 12310 x Centennial Windy 369, sold to Brad Austin, Opal, SD for $8,500.



Lot 57, TCAR Southern Son 3040, 3/3/2023 son of Bubs Southern Son 33C x Baldridge 38 Special to Robert Ingalls, Faith, SD for $8,500.

Big open pens making it easy to look at the Turtle Creek / Centennial Angus bulls. 10c328268635-bull_pens

Quiet, gentle bulls at the Turtle Creek & Centennial Angus sale. 15dedf36aef9-Disposition

Ty Deiters, Turtle Creek Angus welcoming the large crowd to the sale. 3662789ccbc6-Ty