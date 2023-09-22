Turtle Creek Angus top Pen of 3 at Central States Fair

The Central States Fair hosted a Pen of 3 show Aug. 24. in Rapid City, SD on the Central States Fairgrounds.

Champion pen of heifer calves was from C & T Cattle, Midland, SD. Jessica Kammerer | Courtesy photos csfChampion-Heifer-calves

Champion Pen of Steer calves from Jerry Hammerquist, Caputa, SD. csfChampion-steers

Champion Pen of Bred Heifers from Levi Newsom, Murdo, SD. csfChampion-Bred-Heifers-

Champion Pen of Bulls and Overall Grand Champion from Turtle Creek Angus, Faith, SD (Ty and Carrie Dieters). csfChampion-bulls-and-overall-

Judges were Tim Tetrault, St. Onge, SD (left in photos), Chip Huckfeldt, Gering, NE (2nd from left in photos), Wyatt Schaack, Wall, SD (far right in photos).