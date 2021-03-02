Turtle River Cattle Company
TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens
Date of Sale: Feb. 28, 2021
Location: Kist Livestock, Mandan, North Dakota
Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar
Averages:
42 Bulls – $3,405
14 Bred Heifers – $2,264
9 Heifers Calves – $1,372
Lot 2 at $6,250, NCRA Rolling Thunder 2034, Dob 2-11-2020,Reg 4362235, Bieber Rolling Deep Y 118 x A-1 Siera Indeed 549x sold to Klompien Red Angus, Manhattan, Montana.
Lot 1 at $6,000 TRCC OUT IN FRONT, Dob 1-25-2020, Reg 4332383, 5L Out in Front 1701-4578 x Scott Elsa A49, sold to Dale Dassinger, Richardton, North Dakota.
Lot 5 at $5,500, NCRA ATOMIC 2H, Dob 1-24-2020, Reg 4369233, Bieber Atomic C218 x NCRA Windsong 110-15F, Rich Red Angus, Vinton, Iowa.
Lot 52 at $3,900, TRCC MEGAN 104G Dob 3-25-2019, Ref 42063402,, sold to Klay Oland Ranch, Sheldon, North Dakota.
Loy 61 at $2,700, TRCC AMANDA 7H, Dob 1-29-2020,Reg 43322453, sold to Austin Klaphake, Holdingford, Minnesota.
