Two Montanans Selected for Beef Promotion Operating Committee

Montana ranchers serving in national Beef Checkoff role to increase beef demand

BILLINGS, MONTANA – Two Montana ranchers were selected to serve on the Beef Promotion Operating Committee (BPOC) for the Beef Checkoff. Katie Cooper of Willow Creek was selected to continue serving and Kiley Martinell from Dell was selected for the first time.

The BPOC is the body responsible for developing the annual budget, which must be approved by the full Beef Board and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), for developing plans and programs in the areas of promotion, research, consumer information, industry information, foreign marketing, and producer communications. The BPOC includes 10 producers elected by the Cattlemen’s Beef Board (CBB) and 10 producers elected by the Federation of State Beef Councils.

Cooper is serving her third year in a row on the BPOC and was appointed by the USDA Secretary of Agriculture to serve on the CBB representing Montana. She is serving on the CBB alongside fellow ranchers and appointed state representatives Lynda Grande and Turk Stovall.

“The BPOC is responsible for efficient expenditure of producer investments each year,” said Cooper. “Every proposal brought forward by contracting organizations is carefully considered with one primary goal—to increase beef demand and provide producers with the best possible return on their Checkoff investment. Producers are the backbone of this program and guide the BPOC in making these important decisions. I am both honored and humbled to represent producers from Montana and across the nation on this committee.”

Federal law requires that the BPOC contract with national, non-profit, industry-governed organizations to implement Beef Checkoff programs. At the beginning of each fiscal year, nonprofit organizations present proposals to the CBB to request funding in the various program areas. The nonprofits, referred to as Beef Checkoff contractors, are reimbursed only for the work they actually do for the CBB on a cash recovery basis and are not allowed to make a profit from a Checkoff contract. The 20 producers that serve on the BPOC chose programs to be funded that focus on beef promotion, research, education, and producer communication.

“I wanted to run for the Beef Promotion Operating Committee because the beef industry is a huge part of who I am, and the future success of the industry means a lot to me,” said Kiley Martinell. “I felt like this was a tremendous opportunity to expand my knowledge of the Beef Checkoff and the great things it is accomplishing. I am honored to have been chosen to be part of this committee, and I plan to make the time commitment it will take to be successful at making educated and informed decisions with our Checkoff dollars at the national level.”

Martinell currently serves on the Montana Beef Council Board of Directors and is the immediate past president. She was elected to the BPOC to represent the Federation of State Beef Councils, along with nine other state beef council representatives from across the country.

A term on the BPOC is one year and candidates must interview each year for the position. The annual BPOC meeting will take place September 6-8, 2022 in Denver, Colo. To learn more, visit DrivingDemandForBeef.com.

Katie Cooper



Kiley Martinell



–Montana Beef Council