Two sentenced in theft from Rapid City non-profit

Tiffany Thovson and Jerry Smedshammer were sentenced last week in Custer, South Dakota according to KOTA news.

Thovson, 25, and Smedshammer, 75, both pled guilty to conspiracy to commit theft. Each received three years probation, were ordered to repay the $14,641 they stole, and will serve at least 10 days in jail.

KOTA reported that Thovson and Smedshammer, starting five years ago, created fake people and paper trails to defraud SunCatcher Therapeutic Riding, a non-profit that offers horse therapy for people with disabilities .

"The silver lining in all of this is because of what happened here we have a strong series of checks and balances in our own finances to make sure nothing like this ever happens again," said SunCatcher president Tim Pederson, in the KOTA story.

