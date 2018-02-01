Two Simmental ranches honored

Bozeman, MT- Susan and Curtis Russell, Reflected R Ranch, Sugar City, Colorado, and Fred and Phyllis Swain, Swain Select Simmentals, Louisville, Kentucky, have been named the recipients of the 2018 Golden Book Award. The award recognizes individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to the development of the Simmental/Simbrah breeds. The Golden Book is given on behalf the World Simmental Fleckvieh Federation (WSFF) and is the most prestigious award given by the American Simmental Association.

Graduates of Kansas State University, Susan and Curtis own and operate Reflected R Ranch, 150 head of registered Simmental, near Sugar City, and WW Feed & Supply LLC, a feed mill and retail store, based in La Junta. Acknowledged as leaders in their industry, Susan and Curtis each served six years on the ASA Board of Trustees, and both were elected to its Executive Committee. Heavily involved with Simmental organizations, Susan has been the secretary/treasurer for the Colorado Simmental Association (CSA) since 1998, while Curtis has served a total of 12 years on the CSA Board, including time as president.

Together, the couple has been actively involved with membership events, ASA annual meetings, AJSA Classics, and as the primary coordinator for the National Western Stock Show (NWSS). They serve their regional cattlemen's association, and Curtis was just elected to the Colorado Cattlemen's board. Susan and Curtis were recipients of the CSA's 2010 Breeder of the Year, Colorado Cattlemen's 2015 Outstanding Seedstock Producer, and received CSA's Honorary Life Award at the 2016 NWSS.

Dr. Fred Swain's vocation is Pediatric Dentistry, but he has maintained an equally great passion for the cattle business, the last 37 years with Simmental. Dr. Fred and Phyllis Swain, Swain Select Simmentals, an operation of 35 females, have been a diligent, dedicated advocate for Simmental cattle and breeders. Fred has served multiple terms, including as President, on the Kentucky Simmental Association Board of Directors, and two three-year terms as a Trustee of the American Simmental Association.

Fred and Phyllis have been especially active in providing unselfish support of ASA's highly coveted junior program. In addition to ongoing involvement in the conduct of Regional and National Classics, more than $80,000 has been raised through the AJSA Eastern Regional Auction, held each year in conjunction with the North American International Livestock Exposition (NAILE) in Louisville. These funds are then allocated to eastern states that may have limited budgets so that they might have an opportunity to host the Eastern Regional Classic.

–American Simmental Association