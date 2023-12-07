Ty Eschenbaum Foundation’s Second Annual Earn The Gift Gala raises $238,000

Fundraiser benefits Make-A-Wish, Cancer survivor scholarships, and missionary work

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – On Saturday, December 2, 2023, The Ty Eschenbaum Foundation (TEF) held

the Second Annual Earn The Gift Gala at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. A summation of

sponsors, bids on silent and live auction items, and donations from attendees raised a net amount

of $238,068.88 at the gala.

“The support we received at the Second Annual Earn The Gift Gala has filled my cup,” said Ty

Eschenbaum, founder of the Ty Eschenbaum Foundation. “It’s truly humbling to be in a room of

hundreds of people who are gathered to fund three causes that are so important to me. This

money will contribute to life-changing experiences to people who need it most.”

This gala, hosted by the Ty Eschenbaum Foundation, is an annual night of service and celebration

in support of the foundation’s three heartfelt causes: Make-A-Wish South Dakota & Montana,

youth cancer survivor scholarships, and funding of missionary work. The Inaugural Earn The Gift

Gala, held in Brookings, South Dakota, raised $223,508.75.

The Second Annual Summer Classic, a golf and fishing tournament fundraiser for TEF, is scheduled

for June 7-8, 2024. Third Annual Earn The Gift Gala is scheduled for December 7, 2024.

BACKGROUND: The Ty Eschenbaum Foundation was founded in 2011 and has grown and

impacted lives in many ways ever since. From its inception, Ty has granted scholarships to youth

cancer survivors, following his own battle with, and victory over, leukemia and dozens of

complications in the years following. Years later, after the sudden loss of the love of his life,

Autumn, the foundation began supporting Make-A-Wish® kids in her memory, as children were

her passion. When Ty’s brother, Calder, left us tragically in 2021, the third pillar of the foundation

was established – supporting missionary causes in honor of his strong faith and inspiring work

ethic.

For more information about Ty Eschenbaum and the work being done at the Ty Eschenbaum

Foundation, visit https://www.tyefoundation.org .

Courtesy photo Ty-ETGG2023

–Earn the Gift Gala