Ty Eschenbaum Foundation’s Second Annual Earn The Gift Gala raises $238,000
Fundraiser benefits Make-A-Wish, Cancer survivor scholarships, and missionary work
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – On Saturday, December 2, 2023, The Ty Eschenbaum Foundation (TEF) held
the Second Annual Earn The Gift Gala at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. A summation of
sponsors, bids on silent and live auction items, and donations from attendees raised a net amount
of $238,068.88 at the gala.
“The support we received at the Second Annual Earn The Gift Gala has filled my cup,” said Ty
Eschenbaum, founder of the Ty Eschenbaum Foundation. “It’s truly humbling to be in a room of
hundreds of people who are gathered to fund three causes that are so important to me. This
money will contribute to life-changing experiences to people who need it most.”
This gala, hosted by the Ty Eschenbaum Foundation, is an annual night of service and celebration
in support of the foundation’s three heartfelt causes: Make-A-Wish South Dakota & Montana,
youth cancer survivor scholarships, and funding of missionary work. The Inaugural Earn The Gift
Gala, held in Brookings, South Dakota, raised $223,508.75.
The Second Annual Summer Classic, a golf and fishing tournament fundraiser for TEF, is scheduled
for June 7-8, 2024. Third Annual Earn The Gift Gala is scheduled for December 7, 2024.
BACKGROUND: The Ty Eschenbaum Foundation was founded in 2011 and has grown and
impacted lives in many ways ever since. From its inception, Ty has granted scholarships to youth
cancer survivors, following his own battle with, and victory over, leukemia and dozens of
complications in the years following. Years later, after the sudden loss of the love of his life,
Autumn, the foundation began supporting Make-A-Wish® kids in her memory, as children were
her passion. When Ty’s brother, Calder, left us tragically in 2021, the third pillar of the foundation
was established – supporting missionary causes in honor of his strong faith and inspiring work
ethic.
For more information about Ty Eschenbaum and the work being done at the Ty Eschenbaum
Foundation, visit https://www.tyefoundation.org.
–Earn the Gift Gala