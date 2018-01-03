Wyoming: Ty Shockley named to All-American Team for livestock judging

Ty Shockley Named to All-American Team

Ty Shockley, member of the University of Wyoming Livestock Judging team, was one of 11 college seniors named All-Americans at the 112th National Collegiate Livestock Judging Contest at the North American International Livestock Exposition in Louisville, Kentucky, November 14.

The All-American program recognizes students who have made a commitment to livestock judging and have excelled in academics, university and industry activities and community service. Shockley, from Wheatland, Wyoming, judged competitively at both Casper College and UW.

Along with owning and managing his own cattle company, he has served as president and adviser for the Wyoming Junior Angus Association. On campus, he serves as a justice with the University of Wyoming Judicial Council and was named outstanding senior in the College of Business. Shockley is also the treasurer of Alpha Kappa Psi, accounting tutor for Beta Alpha Psi and member of UW transfer student advisory committee.

Shockley served during summer 2017 as a White House intern for vice presidential operations. After graduating in May 2018 with bachelor of science degrees in accounting and agricultural business, he hopes to become a certified public accountant.

His longer-term goal is to continue his education with a joint MBA/JD degree and pursue a career in politics in Washington, D.C.

Recommended Stories For You

The University of Wyoming was one of only five universities to have a team member named as an All-American. In 2016, BW Ochsner became the first named from UW.

For more information, contact livestock judging coach Caleb Boardman at caleb.boardman@uwyo.edu or 307-766-2159.

–UW Extension