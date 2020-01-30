Tyler Faythe Hintz is the 20 year old daughter of Marty Hintz from Trail City, South Dakota. She grew up involved in rodeo, 4-H and agriculture. She continues to have a passion for the western way of life and spends most of her summer months competing in rodeo, training horses and helping her younger sisters with all of their endeavors.

During the school season, Tyler is studying for a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice and a minor in Sociology at Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota. She is currently a sophomore, with plans to graduate in May of 2022. Tyler is very passionate about criminal justice and aspires to one day be a criminologist and law enforcement researcher.