Tyler Waguespack, Kyle Irwin, Tyler Pearson give back to sport

The last several years, Tyler Waguespack has staked his claim as one of the best steer wrestlers in the world, backed by a pair of PRCA world championships.

The Gonzales, La., cowboy who won world titles in 2016 and 2018 is in the hunt for another title, sitting second in the PRCA | RAM World Standings as of July 14.

And when the PRCA season was on hiatus from mid-March to the third week of May because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Waguespack and his traveling partners didn’t let the down time go to waste.

Waguespack, Tyler Pearson (the 2017 steer wrestling world champion) and Kyle Irwin (a five-time Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualifier) put on a handful of rodeo schools at Pearson’s place in Atoka, Okla.

“During the down time we still practiced a ton, and we went to a lot of jackpots,” Waguespack said. “Then, Tyler Pearson, Kyle Irwin and I put on several (steer wrestling) schools for a lot of younger guys and a lot of guys who wanted to sharpen up. I think that helped us a lot because it helped us slow down and go back to the basics on everything by helping other guys out.”

According to Waguespack, the schools were for all ages. The schools were two-day clinics with the participants breaking into two groups.

“We had young kids who were just getting started in one group, and we would have a small (event) for them at the end of it with a lot of prizes from sponsors,” Waguespack said. “For the more advanced guys who were there, we put them in another group and had an (event) for them, as well, where they could win prizes, and we gave out awards for the clinic, as well.”

Growing up, Waguespack learned the fundamentals of steer wrestling from his father, Mike. He also attended Tom Carney’s Steer Wrestling School in Bernice, La., as did Pearson. Irwin attended a school put on by his cousin Bo Campbell.

“Tyler, Kyle and I talked about it beforehand and thought it would be a good deal to put on some schools and help out the younger guys and guys who were wanting to get better,” Waguespack said. “After the first one, we fell in love with it. We had a blast and started getting more stuff planned out for the next ones. Once rodeo slows back down here after the summer, we are planning on getting a couple more of the schools done in some different locations.”

