Tyson announces plant closure

In the latest of what feels like a chain of events blindsiding the cattle industry in recent weeks Tyson Foods announced on Nov. 21, 2025, its intent to close its Lexington, Nebraska, beef processing facility and to reduce operations at their Amarillo, Texas plant.

“The company will end operations at its Lexington, Nebraska, beef facility and convert its Amarillo, Texas, beef facility to a single, full-capacity shift. To meet customer demand, production will be increased at other company beef facilities, optimizing volumes across our network,” said the company in a news release.

“With these changes, Tyson Foods is ensuring that it will continue to deliver high-quality, affordable, and nutritious protein for generations to come,” said Tyson foods.

Nebraska’s Senator Deb Fischer, a rancher, responded quickly to the news.

“I am extremely disappointed by this news from Tyson today. As the single largest employer in Lexington, Tyson’s announcement will have a devastating impact on a truly wonderful community, the region, and our state. Nebraskans are nothing if not resilient, and Lexington has a robust workforce. I hope their skill and experience will be sought after by other employers.

“Nebraska is the beef state, and we know better than anyone the highs and lows of the cattle market. It’s no secret that just a few years ago, packers like Tyson were making windfall profits while the rest of the industry was continuously in the red. “As we head into the holiday season, I call on Tyson to do everything in its power to take care of the families affected by this short-sighted decision.”

An Arkansas Business story said the changes are slated to go into effect Jan. 20.

U.S. Sen. Pete Ricketts said, “I will do everything I can to support the Nebraskans who are impacted by this decision. We must help them stay in our state and find work close to home. This news is especially heartbreaking around the holidays. I ask for Nebraskans to keep the community of Lexington in their prayers.”



Those directly involved with the cattle trade spoke up as well.



Nebraska Cattlemen Board of Directors said, “We are disappointed by Tyson’s decision to permanently close the Lexington beef processing facility. We firmly believe there isn’t a better place to efficiently and economically raise cattle and produce beef than Nebraska. As this will have a profound impact on the community of Lexington and many cattle producers, we hope the plant will continue operations under new ownership.”

Tyson’s beef segment has reported losses in 2025 and 2024, according to Arkansas Business.

The U.S. cattle herd is at an all-time low, with just over 94 million head reportedly. President Trump and U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins have repeatedly stated their desire to inspire confidence and optimism in the cattle industry, in order to encourage rebuilding. But with recent announcements of tariff reversals, additional imported beef from Argentina, and the President’s stated hope to lower beef prices, cattle prices and the futures have been sharply lower the past five weeks, with multiple limit down days. Cattle industry spokesman have repeatedly pointed out that the volatility is inspiring neither confidence nor herd rebuilding.