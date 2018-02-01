Perdue speaking at World Meat Congress

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue will be a featured speaker at the 22nd World Meat Congress (WMC), taking place May 30-June 1, in Dallas, Texas. Perdue will address WMC participants on Thursday morning, May 31, during the "Global Politics of Food" session.

Perdue is a strong voice for trade in the Trump administration, stressing the importance of market access for U.S. agricultural exports and preserving the gains achieved through NAFTA and other free trade agreements. He also participated actively in the reintroduction of U.S. beef in China, including a media reception announcing U.S. beef's arrival in the market and USMEF's initial supermarket promotions.

"One of the advantages of hosting the WMC is that it provides an opportunity to showcase the U.S. agricultural model for industry leaders from across the globe," said U.S. Meat Export Federation (USMEF) CEO Emeritus Philip Seng. "We are very excited to have Secretary Perdue on the agenda, because he is such a strong advocate for U.S. producers and a true champion for trade. In addition, we look forward to hearing his insights on the Trump administration's philosophy on trade and its approach to trade agreement negotiations."

Registration and lodging details, along with a preliminary agenda, are available from the WMC website. Registrations received by March 14 will qualify for the discounted early bird rate.

