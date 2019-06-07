U.S. Cattle Producers Prepare for Annual Trip to Washington, DC

(WASHINGTON) – On June 10th and 11th, cattlemen and cattlewomen representing all regions of the US will put boots on the ground for meetings in Washington, DC. As part of the annual United States Cattlemen’s Association (USCA) fly-in, members will lobby on behalf of truth in labeling, livestock transportation regulations, animal health and identification, country-of-origin labeling, and increased transparency and true price discovery in the livestock marketplace.

USCA’s President Kenny Graner issued the following statement:

“This annual event gives USCA members the opportunity to discuss industry issues that impact their bottom line with the lawmakers who have the ability to make change happen. We have seen significant results in the past as a result of these conversations and we are confident this year will be no exception. There truly is no better substitute to enact change than grassroots action, and we thank our members who have taken the time and expense to make the trip.

“We will also welcome members of our recently-formed Next Generation chapter of young producers to share their story with Members of Congress. This generation

represents the future of beef production in America, and we could not be prouder to have those young ranchers alongside us.”

Established in March 2007, USCA is committed to enhancing and expanding the cattle industry’s voice on Capitol Hill. USCA has a full-time presence in Washington, giving cattle producers across the country a strong influence on policy development. For more information go to http://www.uscattlemen.org.

Meeting Agenda: Monday, June 11th

6:30 AM – 7:30 AM – Breakfast & Welcoming Remarks

8 AM – 10 AM – Meetings at the U.S. Department of Agriculture

10 AM – 1 PM – House and Senate Agriculture Committee Meetings

1 PM – 5 PM – Congressional Visits

5:30 PM – 7:30 PM – 2019 Congressional Reception: sponsored by the National Association of Broadcasters

Tuesday, June 12th:

7 AM – 9 AM – Breakfast & Opening Remarks: To be joined by FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr

10 AM – 11 AM – Meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration

11:30 AM – 12:30 AM – Lunch in the Secretary’s Dining Room at USDA

1 PM – 3 PM – Meetings at the U.S. Department of Agriculture

3:30 PM – 4:30 PM – Meeting w/Commodity Futures Trading Commission

9 PM – USCA Executive Leaders Meet at White House