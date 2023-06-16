U.S. Cattle Producers to Discuss Beef Checkoff Program, Public Lands Rule in Reno

(WASHINGTON) – The U.S. Cattlemen’s Association (USCA) will meet in Reno, Nevada this July 10-11, 2023 at the Silver Legacy Casino Resort for its inaugural Summer Business Meeting.



The USCA Board of Directors, Committee leaders, and other active association members will discuss organizational business and trending issues facing the U.S. cattle industry. Topics to be addressed include modernizing the Beef Checkoff program, the Bureau of Land Management’s proposed Public Lands rule, and more.



The Summer Business Meeting will also host an “Organizational Bootcamp” workshop to provide training and insight on how USCA members can continue building a strong, untied voice for U.S. cattle producers on Capitol Hill. Attendees will work on their recruitment and fundraising skills, as well as reviewing the organization’s foundational bylaws.



USCA would like to extend an invitation to the 2023 Summer Business Meeting not only to its producer members, but also to other cattlemen and women who have an interest in strengthening the U.S. cattle industry. The Summer Business Meeting will provide a forum for producers to add their voice to these important industry conversations.



For more information, please visit www.uscattlemen.org/meeting_registration .