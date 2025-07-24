U.S. Cattlemen’s Association Congratulates Dudley Hoskins on USDA Under Secretary Nomination, Urges Swift Floor Action

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Washington, D.C. – The U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry advanced the nomination of Dudley Hoskins to the position of USDA Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs to the Senate floor.

The Under Secretary role is vital to overseeing programs that safeguard the health, quality, and fair market value of U.S. agricultural products at home and abroad. Mr. Hoskins’ extensive experience, including service as Chief of Staff for Marketing and Regulatory Programs during the first Trump administration, Senior Advisor to Secretary Sonny Perdue, and as counsel with the Senate Agriculture Committee, uniquely qualifies him for this leadership post.

“On behalf of USCA, we are pleased to see a nominee of Dudley Hoskins’ caliber and practical experience advance in this process. The position of Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs is vital to the health and future of the U.S. cattle industry and the broader agricultural sector. Mr. Hoskins brings a deep and demonstrated commitment to fair, transparent, and efficient markets,” USCA President Justin Tupper said.

“USCA looks forward to working with Mr. Hoskins and urges the Senate to work swiftly to confirm this nomination.”

–USCA