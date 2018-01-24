U.S. Mexican, Canadian rail industries call for NAFTA renewal

U.S., Mexican and Canadian railroad officials have sent a letter to Trade Representative Ambassador Robert Lighthizer, Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland, and Mexican Secretary of Economy Ildefonso Guajardo Villareal stating their support for the North American Free Trade Agreement and urging them to renew it.

"Economic growth tied to NAFTA has allowed railways to invest tens of billions of dollars into their infrastructure while improving productivity and customer service, and fostering innovation," states the letter, signed by Edward R. Hamberger, Association of American Railroads; Gérald Gauthier, Railway Association of Canada, and Iker de Luisa Plazas, Asociación Mexicana de Ferrocarriles.

"Collectively, these improvements have enabled railways to maintain the low rates that are required to provide shippers with access to global supply chains and support their success," the letter says.

The organizations stressed the integrated nature of today's global economy and the need for a continental railroad network in providing access to markets and the most affordable products to businesses and consumers in each nation.

"We are thrilled to work with our peers in Canada and Mexico to send a simple message: we must not exit NAFTA in the admirable pursuit of modernizing the agreement," said Hamberger, president and CEO of the Association of American Railroads.

"Our members serve customers that touch nearly every sector of the global economy and do so through a complex supply chain spearheaded by railroads. This cannot be upended overnight, so we are hopeful that representatives can forge a deal that continues to improve economic outcomes across all countries and North America as a whole."

–The Hagstrom Report