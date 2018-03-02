U.S. Senate pages wanted for summer

U.S. Senator Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., is encouraging Wyoming high school students to apply to be a Senate page for the summer sessions in Washington, D.C.

There are a total of 30 page positions in the United States Senate each session and Enzi is fortunate to have the opportunity to sponsor a young adult from Wyoming to serve in one of these positions. The deadline for summer applications is March 7.

"The page program allows students to have a front row seat during debates in the U.S. Senate," said Enzi. "The program will provide unique experiences that participants will carry with them forever."

Page duties consist primarily of delivering correspondence and legislative material at the Capitol. Other duties include preparing the Senate chamber for sessions and carrying bills and amendments to the appropriate people on the Senate floor.

Summer page eligibility is limited to rising high school juniors and seniors this summer who will be 16 or 17 years old on or before the date of the appointment. Applicants must have a minimum grade point average of 3.0.

Pages live in Webster Hall located near the Capitol and receive a stipend to cover the cost of the residence. Breakfast and dinner are provided each day.

Recommended Stories For You

The first summer session runs from June 11 to June 29, and the second summer session runs from July 9 to August 3. The application and additional information can be found by going to http://www.enzi.senate.gov. Further questions can be directed to Dianne Kirkbride in Senator Enzi's Cheyenne office at 307-772-2477 or Dianne_Kirkbride@enzi.senate.gov.

–Senator Enzi