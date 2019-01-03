U.S. votes against a UN nutrition bid

The United States was one of only three countries not supporting a United Nations resolution calling for the promotion of healthier foods and exercise, Food Navigator reported last month.

The United States and Libya voted against it while Hungary abstained.

Nikki Haley, the Trump administration's outgoing ambassador to the United Nations, said that the U.S. government objected to the resolution's positions on abortion, trade and migration.

Marion Nestle, New York University nutrition professor emerita, commented in her Food Politics blog on Wednesday, "To be clear: UN resolutions are non-binding. The UN cannot tell member countries what to do. All it can do is exert leadership and moral force."

"When it comes to the food environment these days, we need all the moral force we can get," Nestle said. "We didn't get it here."

–The Hagstrom Report