UC: California ag exports down 17% due to shipping problem

Due to exporters’ difficulty obtaining empty shipping containers, the value of California’s containerized agricultural exports fell by an estimated $2.1 billion, about 17%, from May to September 2021, according to a University of California report.

“As a result, some importers now view California as an unreliable supplier of agricultural products due to inferior port infrastructure,” said the report from the Giannini Foundation of Agricultural Economics at the University of California.

–The Hagstrom Report