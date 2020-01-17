Udate your AQHA member account information

If you need additional assistance with updating your contact information, contact AQHA for assistance at 806-376-4811, Option 2, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central Monday through Friday, and an AQHA staff member will be available to help you. Photo courtesy AQHA



AQHA members, it’s that time of the year again! Login to your AQHA member account and update your contact information to ensure it is correct.

Updating your contact information allows AQHA to properly service your needs. We understand your time is valuable, and by verifying your contact information, AQHA representatives can more efficiently contact you regarding pending work.

When updating your information, be sure to check:

First and last name;

Phone number;

Email address;

Mailing address; and

Tax information (Type/ID)

Verifying your email will allow you to stay updated with the latest AQHA news throughout the year, receive information from your favorite AQHA events and programs and be notified regarding your AQHA business by the AQHA Member Experience Team.

Make sure to have a current mailing address to receive your paperwork, membership benefits or prizes that you earn throughout the year competing and participating in AQHA events.

Adding or validating your tax information is safe and reliable through our member website. AQHA requires valid tax information to file necessary U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS) forms to both the IRS and members who received prize payments from AQHA during the calendar year. By completing this section online, the process for year-end filing and receiving prizes during the year will be expedited.

Customers now receive automated text notifications when a membership is purchased or renewed with information about the status of their membership. AQHA is also in the process of implementing automated transfer notifications to help inform members about the status of their paperwork. An accurate mobile number will allow our team to send these text notifications in the future.

You can confirm or edit your information by logging in to your AQHA member account and viewing your profile. Select “Edit Profile” and change any necessary information. Need help? We are happy to assist you. Members can use contact the AQHA Member Experience Membership and Web team on the contact form to update information.

If you need additional assistance with updating your contact information, contact AQHA for assistance at 806-376-4811, Option 2, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central Monday through Friday, and an AQHA staff member will be available to help you.

There are many benefits that come with being an AQHA member. Learn how you can get discounts with AQHA corporate partners, show at official AQHA events, enroll in the Horseback Riding Program and receive The American Quarter Horse Journal.

–AQHA