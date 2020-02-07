UK appoints ambassador to Washington in advance of trade talks

Queen Elizabeth II has appointed Karen Pierce as the United Kingdom’s ambassador to the United States.

Pierce will be expected to play a major role as the United States and the United Kingdom pursue a trade agreement following the U.K.’s withdrawal from the European Union.

Pierce, who is currently U.K. ambassador to the United Nations in New York and permanent representative at the U.N. Security Council, will be the U.K.’s first female ambassador in Washington.

A career diplomat, Pierce’s previous assignments have included ambassador and permanent representative to the U.K. Mission to the United Nations, World Trade Organization and other international organizations in Geneva from 2012 to 2015.

–The Hagstrom Report