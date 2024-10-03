UK-built Bunning enters supply agreement with Vermeer in USA and Canada

G.T. Bunning and Sons has announced a supply agreement with Vermeer for it to become the sole importer and distributor for Bunning spreaders in the USA and Canada. Bunning will supply a range of manure spreaders suited to local markets that will be distributed and supported through Vermeer’s network.

The new arrangement provides increased market access for Bunning’s spreaders through Vermeer’s proven supply chain to support new and existing customers. Bunning has designed a bespoke range of small twin vertical auger machines, with tandem axles and lower loading heights to accommodate skid steers and tractor mounted loaders. The existing triple-axle Widebody spreaders will also be part of the new agreement.

All spreaders for these markets will be built at Bunning’s factory in Gressenhall, Norfolk, United Kingdom, and finished in yellow Vermeer livery with small Bunning logos. Vermeer is located in Pella, Iowa, and has an established network of over 500 branches across the USA and Canada. Bunning has been exporting machines to the USA for 14 years and Canada for 23 years through various channels.

Chris Druce, sales director at GT Bunning and Sons, says the decision is a positive move for several reasons. “We are really pleased to be working with Vermeer, which is a family run company with farming at its roots, very similar to Bunning. The move has felt a natural progression to our USA and Canada business and will allow us to build on our reputation in these markets, whilst benefitting from recognised distribution and support networks.

“The growth into these countries is supported directly by the Bunning team in the UK and brings increased workflow to our manufacturing base. This is important as it improves our resilience to economic factors, allows us to continue modernising our production facilities, whilst bringing added reassurance to our workforce and maintaining supply to our UK customer base.”

Chris concludes: “It’s a great story for British manufacturing and puts Bunning firmly on the world stage. We can now access a large market, with bespoke manure spreaders that cater for local farmers, backed up by established distribution, sales and support networks. We are excited and proud to begin this new chapter in Bunning’s history.”

The agreement has already begun with 100 spreaders in production as part of the first order.

All Bunning manure spreaders sold in the USA and Canada will feature Vermeer livery with small Bunning logos image-1

–Bunning