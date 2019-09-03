Ullerich, Petersek win SD Timed Event Championship

Huron, SD – The Ninth annual South Dakota Timed Event Championship (SDTEC) sponsored in part by Panhandle Slim and Double D Western was held August 31st & September 1st in Huron at the South Dakota State Fair.

This year’s event was action packed with contestants from South Dakota, North Dakota, Wyoming, Nebraska, & Minnesota. “The quality of the contestants was exceptional this year”, said Jason Edleman with SDTEC. “The rodeo was fast paced with crowds overfilling the bleachers both days.”

The area’s elite youth rodeo contestants compete in six timed events, including tie-down calf roping, barrel racing, team roping, goat tying, breakaway roping and steer wrestling. Any rodeo youth from across the country, ages 14 – 19 are eligible to compete for the title.

This year’s SD Timed Event Champion winner was Reece Ullerich of Humbolt, South Dakota with reserve cowboy going to Linkyn Petersek of Colome, South Dakota.

The overall Horse of the Championship also went to Reece Ullerich of Humbolt.

Other overall winners were Lan Fuhrer, Belle Fourche, SD in Breakaway Roping, Cashae McGee of Rhame, ND in Barrel Racing and Goat Tying, Reece Ullerich in Tie Down Calf Roping, Linkyn Petersek in Steer Wrestling, and Garrett Glines of Chadron, NE & Tristan Hunter of Ardmore, SD in Team Roping.

The SDTEC continues to bring in contestants, their families and fans to the State Fair, making it one of the premier events for spectators at the fair.

For more information, visit http://www.sdtimedeventchampionships.webs.com or like SD Timed Event Championship on Facebook.

–South Dakota Timed Event Champion