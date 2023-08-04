UN: Food security situation in Sudan is ‘dire’

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) today issued “a dire warning” about the escalating food crisis in the Sudan.

FAO said, “According to the latest Integrated Food Security Phase (IPC) projections, over 20.3 million people, representing more than 42 percent of the population in the country, are experiencing high levels of acute food insecurity (IPC Phase 3 or above) between July and September 2023.”

“Compared to the results from the last IPC analysis conducted in May 2022, the number of highly food insecure people has nearly doubled.”

With 14 million people facing Crisis (IPC Phase 3) and nearly 6.3 million people facing Emergency (IPC Phase 4) levels of acute hunger, the situation is critical,” FAO said.

“The states most severely affected are grappling with active conflict, including Khartoum, South and West Kordofan, and Central, East, South and West Darfur, where over half of the population is facing acute hunger.”

“The projections for the upcoming period from October 2023 to February 2024 paint a concerning picture, with around 15 million people likely to face IPC Phase 3 or above levels of acute food insecurity — the highest recorded figure coinciding with the country’s harvesting season.”

Greater Darfur, Greater Kordofan, and Khartoum State are expected to be the regions with the highest number of people in IPC Phase 3 (Crisis) and 4 (Emergency). During this period, millet and sorghum harvests are expected to increase slightly, which will help replenish household stocks, improve livestock health, and enhance milk production.

“However, this improvement may not be sufficient to meet the growing food needs, especially in states heavily reliant on rain-fed agriculture. The high cost of agricultural inputs (seeds, tools, fertilizer), labor and disrupted agricultural activities are threatening crop production and exacerbating the food crisis.”

“We remain committed to supporting rural families in the Sudan during these challenging times. But this crucial work cannot be sustained without timely resources. Agriculture is a lifeline; and as the main agriculture season begins, urgent action is required to prevent further deterioration of the food security situation and to save lives and livelihoods,” said Hongjie Yang, FAO representative in the Sudan.