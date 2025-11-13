Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

UNL Extension will host Unit Cost of Production workshops. | UNL courtesy photo Walz-resized-ABC

The Nebraska Extension will host Unit Cost of Production workshops in central Nebraska in December and January to provide hands-on learning experiences for producers in calculating the unit cost of production for a cow-calf operation.

Workshops will be held at two locations. Both days will run from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. CT.

The first workshop will be held on Dec. 8 and 9 at Community Center (small room) in Atkinson.

The second workshop will be on Jan. 27 and 28 at the Legion Hall in Burwell.

Pre-register one week in advance. Call the Nebraska Extension office in Holt County at 402-336-2760 or email Bethany Johnston at bjohnston3@unl.edu .

Each location is limited to 25 people. The cost is $50 per participant and includes meals and materials for both days. Contact Aaron Berger at 308-235-3122 with questions about the workshops.

“Having information to make effective business decisions is important for ranch success. Enterprise analysis and unit cost of production (UCOP) are tools that can help ranchers identify where value is being created on the ranch, where costs are occurring, and what changes could be made to improve profit,” Berger said.

While it takes time to set up and calculate a UCOP, the benefits are:

Knowing what present costs are.

Projecting what unit cost of production will be in 2026.

Identifying opportunities to improve profitability.

Using information to make management and marketing decisions.

Participants in this workshop will work through a sample ranch to determine the economic profitability of four common ranch enterprises: cow-calf, stockers/breeding heifers, hay, and land. They will go through the steps of analyzing costs and calculating what it costs to produce a unit of product for each enterprise. Participants will also learn how to identify how changes could improve ranch profitability.

Again, pre-register one week in advance for both locations. Call the Nebraska Extension office in Holt County at 402-336-2760 or email Bethany Johnston at bjohnston3@unl.edu .

-University of Nebraska-Lincoln