Hagstrom: United Airlines cheeseburger, fries not ready for prime time

LOS ANGELES — Airlines have begun offering burgers and French fries on flights long enough for hot meals.I have resisted ordering a burger and fries in the air, because I doubted any airline’s ability to serve them when they obviously have to be reheated.

But on a United Airlines flight to Los Angeles, I decided to order the cheeseburger and fries in the spirit of research. The experience showed me my fears were well grounded.

The burger was edible, perhaps better than the lowest cost fast food burgers, but not nearly as good as most served in fast casual restaurants. The French fries were so soggy and lukewarm that I complained.

At my request the flight attendant brought me a salad from what must have been an extra meal. Kudos to that flight attendant.

But I won’t try a burger and fries on United or any other airline anytime soon.

When a charcuterie plate is offered, I recommend it. There is very little an airline can do to damage cheese and prosciutto.