United States Cattle Inventory Report

WASHINGTON, July 25, 2025 – There were 94.2 million head of cattle and calves on U.S. farms as of July 1, 2025, according to the Cattle report published today by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS). This is the first July cattle inventory report since July 2023.

Other key findings in the report were:

Of the 94.2 million head inventory, all cows and heifers that have calved totaled 38.1 million.

There are 28.7 million beef cows in the United States as of July 1, 2025.

The number of milk cows in the United States is 9.45 million as of as of July 1, 2025.

U.S. calf crop was estimated at 33.1 million head.

All cattle on feed were at 13.0 million head.



To obtain an accurate measurement of the current state of the U.S. cattle industry, NASS surveyed over 17,900 operators across the nation during the first half of July. Surveyed producers were asked to report their cattle inventories as of July 1, 2025, and calf crop for the entire year of 2025 by internet, mail, or telephone.

The Cattle report and all other NASS reports are available online at nass.usda.gov /Publications.

–USDA