University of Minnesota and NDSU Extension to host feeder lamb marketing webinar

The University of Minnesota and North Dakota State University Extension will host a feeder lamb management and marketing webinar on Wednesday, June 14 at 7:30 p.m. CDT.

A panel discussion of lamb feeders will discuss a variety of topics relevant for sheep farmers with operations of any size. The sheep industry has battled recent volatility and costs of production that make the decision of whether to feed or market lambs an important decision.

“Sheep production and profitability hinges on animal health, management and marketing for the 2023 lamb crop,” says Travis Hoffman, NDSU/UMN Extension sheep specialist. “Knowing what we can do to capitalize on our year’s worth of work can help with decision making.”

Farmers and ranchers, 4-H members, ag business professionals and those interested in sheep are invited to attend.

“Join us to ask questions and learn from experts about how to prepare lambs for your feeding operation or make them more sought after at the marketplace,” says Hoffman.

Pre-registration is required. Register at ndsu.ag/feederlamb . The Zoom link will be emailed to participants upon registration. If you are unable to attend the live session, you will receive the recording via email. For additional information, contact Brenda Miller at nels4220@umn.edu or Travis Hoffman at travis.w.hoffman@ndsu.edu .

–NDSU Extension