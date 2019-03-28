University of Nebraska offers options for incoming students

To students who are impacted by the recent flooding,

After storms and flooding of historic proportions, many in our region are facing heartbreaking losses and substantial hardships. If you, your family or community has been affected, I want to express—on behalf of the faculty, staff and students at University of Nebraska–Lincoln—our thoughts are with you.

At a time of devastation, your plans for college may be the last thing on your mind. We certainly understand. Still, Nebraskans pull together in the face of adversity. We are here to help.

If our application fee presents a problem, we will waive it. If our enrollment deposit deadline poses an issue, we will allow you to defer your deposit until you start classes. If covering the cost of your education is a significant challenge, we will work with you to find the best financial options available. If you need to postpone moving to Lincoln to start classes, we can help you register for online courses or defer your enrollment until the Spring 2020 term.

We are ready to speak with you individually to determine the best plan for your future. The Office of Admissions has appointed Georgia Gleason, associate director, to be your single point of contact. If you have questions, concerns or worries about your college plans, I encourage you to connect with Georgia at georgiagleason@experience.unl.edu or (402) 472-4771. You can also scroll down on this page to find a summary of our admission policy updates.

As the days and weeks unfold, know that we care. At Nebraska, we believe in the power of every person. You are not alone, and we are in this with you. If we can help in any way, please reach out.

Sincerely,

Ronnie Green Signature

Ronnie D. Green, Ph.D.

Chancellor