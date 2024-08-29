South Dakota offers internships to college students during 100th legislative session





PIERRE – When the South Dakota Legislature meets for its historic One Hundredth Session beginning January 14, 2025, twenty-two college and university students will be among those marking the impressive milestone by serving as legislative interns for the 2025 Legislative Session.

All majors are eligible to apply to the South Dakota Legislature for an intern position by the OCTOBER 18, 2024, deadline.

Students may be in any class year to apply, from freshman to graduate student.

LRC’s internship program gives students an in-depth understanding of the government process and the issues confronting the state by immersing them in the daily operation of the legislative branch of government.

Interns work with legislative leadership, assist lawmakers with constituent services and other legislative tasks, conduct research and monitor legislation, and participate as needed in committee meetings.

Students receive a salary of $185 for each day worked, which for the full session and orientation amounts to $7,215 in compensation. They may also receive college credits for their internship.

Additional information on the internship program including an application can be found on the LRC website.

To complete the application, the student must sign up for a free MyLRC+ account. Applications for the intern positions, as well as other requested application materials including two letters of recommendation, must be filed with the Legislative Research Council (LRC) by OCTOBER 18, 2024.



The 100th South Dakota Legislative Session runs from January 14, 2025, to March 31, 2025, with a recess from March 14-28. Students wanting more information should contact the Intern Coordinator, Legislative Research Council, 500 East Capitol, Pierre, SD 57501; email InternProgram@sdlegislature.gov ; or call (605) 773-3251.

–Legislative Research Council