UNL appoints feedlot nutrition and management specialist based in Panhandle

Dr. Pablo Loza has been appointed as Feedlot Nutrition and Management Specialist, based at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) Panhandle Research, Extension, and Education Center at Scottsbluff. His appointment was announced by Jack Whittier, Director of the UNL Panhandle Research and Extension Center.

Loza is scheduled to begin on May 1. He will be responsible for developing, funding, and conducting research trials and overseeing the Panhandle Research Feedlot near Scottsbluff. He will also work in collaboration with other research and extension professionals in the Panhandle and statewide to provide leadership in beef growing and finishing expertise, all under the supervision of the Director of the Panhandle Research and Extension Center and the Head of the Department of Animal Science.

“We feel fortunate to have Pablo join our team at the Panhandle Center,” Whittier commented. “His experience both in the High Plains in the U.S. and his involvement and leadership in Argentina will be a real asset to cattle feeders in this region. When Pablo arrives in May we will get him out in the area to meet producers and get acquainted with the area.”

Loza said: “I am very happy to be back at UNL and Nebraska and looking forward to being part of the Panhandle Research and Extension Center team. It is very challenging to be part of such an institution, and I will do my best to fulfill the purpose of this position. I am looking forward to meeting the beef industry community in the Nebraska Panhandle.”

Loza’s appointment includes responsibilities in both research and extension. In the research arena, he will lead projects to identify and develop enhanced nutrition and management strategies for growing and finishing beef cattle, with the goal of improving efficiency, profitability, animal well-being and management systems for feedlot cattle in the Central High Plains.

In extension, he will focus on enhanced management strategies for beef cattle to help improve profitability, animal well-being and environmental quality. He will provide leadership for educational programs such as workshops, demonstration projects, feedlot visits, and training programs. He will provide educational and professional development support for feedlot consultants and extension educators.

Since 2017, Loza has been director of the experimental farm at the National University of Cordoba at Cordoba, Argentina. He has been an adjunct professor at the National University since 2010. His work experience includes time as an extension consultant, working with 45 producers. He also has performed research in the United States in Nebraska, Colorado and Louisiana.

He received a Ph.D. from UNL in 2008 in ruminant nutrition, working under advisors Terry Klopfenstein and Galen Erickson. He received a master’s degree in ruminant nutrition in 2003 from Colorado State University, and a degree in agricultural engineering in 1997 from the National University of Cordoba in Argentina.

–UNL Extension