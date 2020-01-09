UNL Beef Roundup Webinars Jan. 21, 28; register in advance

Nutrition, profitability, and health are the themes of the 2020 University of Nebraska-Lincoln Beef Roundup hosted by Nebraska Extension, with webinars available on Tuesday, Jan. 21, and Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 6 p.m. MST.

The series features experts from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Kansas State University. Each evening features two presentations that can be viewed from any location with internet access, or at several common locations across Nebraska. Sites and registration information is listed below.

On Tuesday, Jan. 21, the program will include two UNL beef cattle nutritionists. Mary Drewnoski, beef systems specialist, will discuss meeting the mineral requirements of your cowherd. Drewnoski has an extensive background assessing mineral nutrition in feedlot, growing cattle, and cow-calf systems, which includes working under Jerry Spears, a leading authority in mineral nutrition. Since 2014, she has focused on integrated crop and cattle systems emphasizing corn residues and cover crops as a forage source.

Following Drewnoski, Travis Mulliniks, range production system specialist and faculty director of the UNL Gudmundsen Sandhills Laboratory, will discuss how to adapt cow-calf nutrition to environmental conditions. Mulliniks’ research and extension work consists of developing an applied cow-calf research program that emphasizes sustainability and economically viable management options.

On Tuesday, Jan. 28, experts from Kansas State University and UNL’s Great Plains Veterinary Education Center (GPVEC) will speak. Dustin Pendell, agricultural economics professor at Kansas State University, will discuss drivers of cow-calf profitability. Pendell’s interdisciplinary research interests include livestock and animal health issues that span from the producer through the meat supply chain to the final consumer.

Dr. Brian Vander Ley, veterinary epidemiologist at GPVEC, will conclude the 2020 UNL Beef Roundup by discussing how to build health resilience into cow-calf systems using lessons from 2019. His research includes population diagnostic tools for Bovine Viral Diarrhea Virus and improving cattle health and performance through understanding and eliminating disease including heart failure in feedlot cattle and developing herd-level surveillance tools for common bovine pathogens.

Please register by Friday, Jan. 17, to attend a webinar host site by contacting the local Nebraska Extension office where you plan to attend to insure enough program materials are available.

Those who would like to attend from home can register for a remote webinar seat, by contacting their local Beef Extension Educator to receive program information and the webinar link.

Cost to attend or view the webinars is $10. Those wishing to participate in the online meeting will need to pay their local beef extension educator prior to receiving the webinar link. Those attending a viewing site listed below can pay at the door. Please call to register for the webinar meeting at one of these locations.

Broken Bow (Mid-Plains Community College), 308-872-6831

Chadron (Dawes County Extension Office), 308-432-3373

Curtis (NCTA Education Center), 308-367-4424

Fullerton (Nance County Extension Office), 308-536-2691

Hartington (Cedar County Extension Office), 402-254-6821

Kimball (Kimball County Extension Office), 308-235-3122

Kearney (Buffalo County Extension Office), 308-236-1235

North Platte (West Central Research and Extension Center), 308-532-2683

Scottsbluff (Panhandle Research and Extension Center), 308-632-1230

Valentine (Cherry County Extension Office), 402-376-1850

Whitman (Gudmundsen Sandhills Laboratory), 308-645-2267

–UNL Extension