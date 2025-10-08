UNL graduate student earns national award for beef quality research

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Lincoln, Neb., October 7—University of Nebraska–Lincoln graduate student Kyra Elliott has been named the 2025 recipient of the American Meat Science Association Dr. Bobby VanStavern Award for Beef Quality Research, an honor that commemorates the USDA scientist whose work helped define the original Certified Angus Beef carcass specifications.

Elliott was honored at this year’s Reciprocal Meat Conference for her work on predicting marbling in the ribeye, a key factor in grading beef quality. Her project compared new grading camera systems with U.S. Department of Agriculture experts and laboratory tests, finding that low-cost imaging technology can provide accurate intramuscular fat predictions.

Elliott decided to make Nebraska her new home after visiting campus in 2022 with a collegiate judging team. Inspired by the university’s nationally recognized animal science program and meat science research, she enrolled at UNL and is now in her second year working under Jessie Morrill, assistant professor of animal science.

“Dr. Morrill takes a cutting-edge but untraditional path in meat science,” Elliott said. “The opportunity to learn alongside her, in a program with such strong research and equipment, was unmatched.”

Working with Morrill, Elliott has pursued projects ranging from intramuscular fat prediction to gene mutations tied to heat stress in cattle. She said the research’s range is preparing her for a career in research and development while also benefiting producers and consumers.

“We’re working to build confidence in new grading technologies, especially for smaller processors, while also clearing up misconceptions about beef nutrition,” Elliott said. “Beef absolutely has a place in a healthy diet.”

The VanStavern Award recognizes outstanding student research supporting beef quality and commemorates the impact of Bobby VanStavern, whose work helped define the original Certified Angus Beef carcass specifications. Elliott’s recognition underscores Nebraska’s leadership in meat science and UNL’s national reputation.

UNL’s College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources prepares students for leadership across agriculture, food, natural resources, and communities, and was recently ranked among the Top 10% worldwide in Agriculture & Forestry in the 2025 QS World University Rankings by Subject.

-University of Nebraska-Lincoln