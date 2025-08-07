UNL researchers contribute to national award-winning project on corn pest management

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Corn tassels sparkle in the morning light. July 11, 2023. Photo by Craig Chandler / University Communication. Cornfields

A team of University of Nebraska–Lincoln researchers has contributed to a multistate research initiative honored with the 2025 North Central Regional Excellence in Multistate Research Award from agInnovation.

The NC246 project, “Managing Insect Pests in Corn,” unites scientists nationwide to develop strategies aimed at reducing crop losses, lowering production costs, and promoting environmental sustainability.

Nebraska researchers involved in the award-winning effort include Julie Peterson, Jeff Bradshaw, Ana Maria Velez Arango, Justin McMechan, Robert Wright, Thomas Hunt, and Lance Meinke. This collaboration is funded by the USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture through the Multistate Research Fund.

“We’re proud to be part of a national team delivering practical solutions to one of agriculture’s most pressing challenges,” said Peterson, professor of entomology and interim director at the West Central Research & Extension Center.

“This award demonstrates the national impact of IANR faculty and the role of interdisciplinary collaboration across institutions in advancing resilient, science-based solutions for agriculture,” said Derek McLean, Dean of the Agricultural Research Division.

The project was selected from among hundreds of active multistate collaborations addressing critical issues in food production, agriculture, and natural resources.

For more information, visit: https://www.mrfimpacts.org/single-post/managing-insect-pests-in-corn-crops

-University of Nebraska-Lincoln