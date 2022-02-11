UNL schedules Ag Budget Calculator training in North Platte

Lincoln, Nebraska, Feb. 11, 2022 — The University of Nebraska Lincoln’s Center for Agricultural Profitability has scheduled a training workshop in North Platte for its new online Agricultural Budget Calculator tool from 1 to 4 p.m. on Feb. 23 at the office of Nebraska Extension in Lincoln County, 348 W. State Farm Road.

The Agricultural Budget Calculator (ABC) is a free enterprise-budgeting and decision-making tool that is designed to assist agricultural producers in determining their cost of production and projected cash and economic returns for various farm or ranch enterprises.

“Knowing the cost of production for our agricultural enterprises is even more critical now, with a larger investment due to higher input and operation costs,” said Glennis McClure, an extension educator and farm and ranch management analyst with the Center for Agricultural Profitability. “Estimating your cost of production can assist in making important management decisions now and throughout the production and marketing year.”

McClure, who works closely with the ABC tool and university commodity budgets, will host the workshop. She will explore the program’s features and demonstrate how to get started. A hands-on practice session will offer users the opportunity to use the program to create their own enterprise budgets. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own laptop, but mobile lab computers will be available as needed.

McClure will also cover how to download and use university crop budgets as a guide; how to create customized crop budgets for owned and rented farms; how to enter field operations and material inputs and determine costs on a per-field basis; how to generate enterprise reports that include cash costs, economic costs and anticipated returns; the use of analysis features, including the risk module; and more.

The workshop is free to attend, but registration is required by one day prior to the workshop at https://cap.unl.edu/abc or by calling 308-532-2683.

–UNL Extension