UNL Staff Senate award winner embodies ‘Inclusive Excellence’

Bill Struckmeyer, UNL High Plains Ag Lab Research Manager, shows off his Staff Award for “Inclusive Excellence” at the awards ceremony in Lincoln. Courtesy Photo staff-senate-award-2025-struckmeyer-1

The University of Nebraska–Lincoln Staff Senate announced 16 award winners at the 2025 Staff Awards Ceremony on Wednesday, July 23, in Lincoln. The Inclusive Excellence winner was awarded to William “Bill” Struckmeyer, research manager at the UNL High Plains Ag Lab near Sidney.

Struckmeyer manages the UNL Biotechnology Quality Management System facility in western Nebraska and works in the Dryland Cropping Systems/Crops Testing research program. He serves in a multi-departmental capacity, and it is his dedication, professionalism, exemplary character, and generosity of spirit that were noted by coworkers and student interns in his nomination.

“Bill embodies several categories, including Engagement and Student Experiences. However, he truly shines with respect to ‘Inclusive Excellence, ‘” said Dr. Amanda Easterly, Research Associate Professor at HPAL. “Every year, there are undergraduate research scholars who join our team for a period of six to eight months, living and working in Sidney, while taking leadership of a small research project.”

In the summer of 2024, undergraduate research scholars from Brazil, Maria Sanches, Roselena Sestari, and Rodrigo Thomaz, were welcomed by Struckmeyer to HPAL and Western Nebraska. The students noted, “from the very first day, he welcomed us with open arms, always ready to help, teach, and, most importantly, made us feel at home. Bill knew how difficult it was for us to be away from home. In this case, he became our ‘American grandfather,’ who was there no matter what.”

He works with the students to ensure they learn proper equipment safety and operating procedures as well as tool, weed, and pest identification. Struckmeyer has developed a sprayer calibration training that is informational and hands-on, giving the students extra skills in chemistry and math. Struckmeyer was not just a mentor but also a friend. The students said that beyond work, they also shared incredible moments attending fairs, watching car races, having barbecues, and creating memories they will cherish forever.

Vinicius Zuppa, who recently became the Nebraska Extension assistant educator for water and cropping systems in the southern Panhandle, has also worked with Struckmeyer as a graduate student and now as an employee of UNL.

“Bill’s technical expertise and problem-solving skills are invaluable to our research. He ensures that every aspect of our ﬁeldwork runs smoothly, from equipment setup to data collection, always approaching challenges with patience and efficiency. He fosters an environment of learning and collaboration,” Zuppa said.

Struckmeyer has a wealth of knowledge when it comes to many aspects of agricultural production and research, particularly in preparing for herbicide and chemical trials, tackling weed problems in fields, and fixing equipment. “He has an incredibly positive attitude and is dedicated to conducting top-notch research. He treats everyone with kindness and understanding, combined with an ability to make almost anyone laugh,” said Easterly.

Struckmeyer was nominated by Dr. Amanda Easterly, Dr. Cody Creech, Mr. Stephan Geu, and research scholars Maria Sanches, Roselena Sestari, and Rodrigo Thomaz.

-University of Nebraska–Lincoln