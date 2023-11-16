Upcoming Nebraska Farmers Union Convention Agenda and Highlights Announced

December 8-9, 2023

Divots Conference Center, 4200 W. Norfolk Avenue, Norfolk, NE 68701

Lincoln, Nebraska. “Proudly Serving Family Farm, Ranch, & Rural Families Since 1913″ is the theme for the 110th annual Nebraska Farmers Union (NeFU) state convention. John Hansen, NeFU President said, “We have a solid meat and potatoes program with 20 speakers addressing a wide range of topics.

We will hear from two of our states top USDA officials Friday morning. USDA NRCS State Conservationist Rob Lawson will report on the unprecedented additional funding that is available for conservation programs from the “Inflation Reduction Act.” Tim Divis, USDA NE FSA Executive Director and Roy Stoltenberg, Chairman of the State Committee will report on FSA programs, challenges, and opportunities.

Friday noon Mayor Josh Moenning will provide the “Welcome to Norfolk” and Aaron Shier, NFU Government Relations Director will report on National Farmers Union (NFU) legislative issues.

Friday afternoon, members will hear from Chad Spohn about the exciting new “Norfolk Crush Plant” soybean processing facility. Dr. Eric Hunt, Climate Resilience Extension Educator will report on new climate-based tools that can be used for agricultural decision making. Aaron Lapointe, Senior Director of Business Operations for Ho-Chunk Inc. will discuss Nebraska Tribal agricultural initiatives.

Jeff Kippley, NFU Vice President and Tom Giessel, NFU Amateur Historian will keynote the Friday evening banquet. This year’s President’s Award will be presented to Kay Walter and Tim Rinne of Lincoln for their pioneering efforts in urban agriculture.

Saturday morning programs includes a report from NeFU Vice President Vern Jantzen, a report from John Liewer, Lead Wind Energy Technology Instructor from Northeast Community College about their Wind Energy Technology training program, and remarks from John Berge, USDA Deputy Administrator for Farm Programs.

The final morning program will be “Unscrambling the Extended Farm Bill” with NFU Vice President Jeff Kippley, NFU Government Relations Director Aaron Shier, and USDA Deputy Administrator for Farm Programs John Berge.

NeFU President John Hansen will present his State of the Union report Saturday noon. Schedule permitting, Rep. Mike Flood is invited to provide noon luncheon remarks.

Hansen noted, “Delegates will set our NeFU state policy, elect our state president, elect two members to our NeFU Foundation Board, two NeFU Board of Directors, and three delegates to National Farmers Union Convention to be held next March 10-12 in Scottsdale, Arizona. Our organization first started organizing farmer owned cooperatives in 1911 in Antelope County. We are excited to be back in northeast Nebraska for our convention.”

NeFU Vice President Vern Jantzen will chair the 2023-2024 NeFU policy day that will be held Thursday, December 7 at 10:00 a.m. at the Divots Conference Center, and policy consideration Saturday afternoon.

Registration is $35 and begins at 8:00 a.m. Friday and Saturday mornings. Meals are separate. Convention begins at 9:00 a.m. Friday and 8:30 a.m. Saturday. As always, all members and the public are welcome. More information is available at: http://www.nebraskafarmersunion.org or call

(402) 476-8815.

For room reservations at the Norfolk Lodge & Suites, call (402) 379-3833. The NeFU Convention block room rate is $125 per night plus taxes and includes a complimentary hot continental breakfast. The NeFU convention block reservation registration deadline is November 22th. Room rates after the deadline may vary.

–Nebraska Farmers Union